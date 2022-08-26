2022 HS FB Preview: Central Knights

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Central is coming off a Division I Super Bowl appearance last season. The Knights lost to eventual champion North Kingstown, but they are ready for a comeback in 2022.

The Knights run a high-tempo offense led by a solid offensive line, which looks to give opponents trouble. Central opens its season against East Greenwich on Sept. 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.