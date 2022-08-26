ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

2022 HS FB Preview: Central Knights

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Central is coming off a Division I Super Bowl appearance last season. The Knights lost to eventual champion North Kingstown, but they are ready for a comeback in 2022.

The Knights run a high-tempo offense led by a solid offensive line, which looks to give opponents trouble. Central opens its season against East Greenwich on Sept. 9.

WPRI 12 News

2022 HS FB Preview: Pilgrim

WARWICK (WPRI) – The Pilgrim Patriots are eyeing a second state title in program history. Hear from the team about why they’re excited to get back on the field in search of another trophy. The Patriots open the season Friday Sept. 9 at East Providence. Kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

2022 HS FB Preview: Burrillville Broncos

BURRILLVILLE (WPRI) – The Burrillville Broncos are looking forward to another season in Division I. After a respectable first season in a new conference, the team will be relying on their young talent to take the next step. That begins Sept. 9 at Barrington at 6 p.m. in the season opener. The Broncos will play […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WPRI 12 News

2022 HS FB Preview: St. Raphael

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael is poised to return to the D-II super bowl this year and avenge last year’s title game loss to Classical. The Saints have the fortune of leaning on arguably the best player in the state in Moses Meus, who has received a number of Division I scholarship offers. The Saints […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
