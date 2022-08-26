ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Californians told not to charge EVs as grid struggles in heat wave

Californians were told Wednesday not to charge their electric vehicles, just days after the state said it would stop selling gas-powered cars, as the aging electricity grid struggles with a fearsome heatwave. The call to limit electric vehicle charging comes a week after state regulators banned the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles from 2035.
ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano Appointed by President Biden to National Infrastructure Advisory Council

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Pasquale Romano has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005781/en/ ChargePoint President and Chief Executive Officer Pasquale Romano has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC). (Photo: Business Wire)
