ORRVILLE − The Orrville Area United Way kicked off its 2023 campaign with a recent event.

Vice President of the board, Walt Samson, welcomed volunteers and partner agency representatives to the 64 th annual kickoff, announcing this year’s fundraising goal of $650,000.

The 2022 Pacesetters – worksites that ‘set the pace’ for the rest of the campaign - include Aultman Orrville Hospital, The city of Orrville, Dalton Local Schools, Farmers National Bank, Hummel Group Insurance, Mennonite Mutual Insurance Co., Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club, Orrville City Schools, Orrville YMCA, Orrville Public Library, Orrville Salvation Army’s Maiwurm Service Center, PNC, Quality Castings Co., The J. M. Smucker Co., University of Akron – Wayne College, and Wayne County Community Federal Credit Union.

“It’s important that we raise the dollars that help provide programs and services for so many in the Orrville, Dalton and Marshallville area,” Samson said in a news release.

The Orrville Area United Way works to move people out of poverty and create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place.

To learn more about the agency, visit orrvilleareaunitedway.org and on Facebook: facebook.com/pages/Orrville-Area-United-Way/354978061397

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville Area United Way kicks off 2023 campaign, announces $650,000 fundraising goal