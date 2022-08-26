ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Newman 20, De La Salle 13

St. Martin’s 7, Country Day 3

Destrehan 20, Lutcher 10

Shaw 35, Riverdale 0

Slidell 27, Franklinton 0

Brother Martin 35, West Jeff 0

St. Charles Catholic 24, Ponchatoula 0

Rummel 21, St. Paul’s 10

Lakeshore 34, Northshore 0

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

#American Football#De La Salle#Riverdale 0 Slidell#West Jeff#St Paul#Northshore 0#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

