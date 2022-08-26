FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
Newman 20, De La Salle 13
St. Martin’s 7, Country Day 3
Destrehan 20, Lutcher 10
Shaw 35, Riverdale 0
Slidell 27, Franklinton 0
Brother Martin 35, West Jeff 0
St. Charles Catholic 24, Ponchatoula 0
Rummel 21, St. Paul’s 10
Lakeshore 34, Northshore 0
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0