Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash
A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. New York State Police...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
Business Owner From Middletown Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators found he stole boats and cash from customers who were attempting to purchase new boats from him. Orange County resident Andrew Concors, of Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, New York State Police reported.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers
Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002. It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River
A 22-year-old man lost his life going for a swim in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a New York City man drowned while staying at a campground in Sullivan County, New York. New York State Police responded to a Drowning on the...
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location
One of Poughkeepsie's highest rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills. At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that. Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the Hudson Valley region...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
