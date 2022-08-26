Read full article on original website
Chance of storms mid-week, summer temps stay put
There will be more sunshine today for everyone but it will also be a weather aware day for some. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather that includes Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Damaging winds will be the main threat should there be an isolated severe storm.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Evening storm chances northwest, warm stretch ahead
Temperatures bake Wednesday afternoon! Most of us will climb over that 90 degree mark, with some spots in central Kansas making it to the mid 90s. Humidity levels will be moderate, so prepare for a slightly sticky feel. Most of the afternoon should be dry, but we will turn our...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered storm this afternoon, summerlike week ahead
Rain returns to the forecast this afternoon as our next boundary tracks across the Sunflower State. Storms are currently moving into Southcentral Kansas, but we will watch for potential severe development along the front later this afternoon. Temperatures bake today. We will reach into the mid to upper 90s ahead...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, dry and warm to wrap up August
South of I-70 is the hotspot for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. A few storms will make a run to become severe with 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. Those under a stronger storm will benefit from a healthy dosage of rain. It will be hit or...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry and hot until hit or miss rain late Wednesday
High pressure is tracking to the east over the Central High Plains. A stray shower is possible to the southwest this evening. With us being under the influence of this weather feature, it will be a pleasant evening to be on the patio with a reduction in humidity through the overnight.
