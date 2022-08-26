PREP ROUNDUP: South Greene Volleyball Rolls

ELIZABETHTON — South Greene gave Hampton’s first-year volleyball program a learning experience Thursday night.

The Lady Rebels cruised to a 25-6, 25-5, 25-9 win on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court.

Addison Compton dished out 23 assists and served seven aces, totaling 12 service points for South Greene (12-0, 1-0 District 1-A). Macey Snapp and Ryleigh Gregg both served six aces, with Snapp adding eight digs while Gregg served 15 total points.

Jordyn Roderick led the Lady Rebels in kills with eight along with three aces. Mackenzie Niston added seven kills, and Davanie Tarleton had a team-high two blocks.

On Monday, the Lady Rebels took a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 win over Jefferson County on Rebel Hill.

Jordyn Roderick smacked 10 kills and posted a team-high 12 digs while matching Baylee Jennings, Ryleigh Gregg and Macey Snapp with two service aces. Cadence Mancil and Addison Compton each served a team-high three aces.

Compton and Snapp had 10 digs apiece, and Ava Clark led South Greene in blocks with five along with seven kills. Davanie Tarleton and Mackenzie Niston combined for nine kills.

South Greene travels to Sullivan East on Monday and Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CROCKETT 14 GREENEVILLE 12

Greeneville Middle School rallied with two second-half touchdowns but couldn’t convert their 2-point tries, coming up just short of David Crockett at Grandview Elementary.

The Greene Devils (0-2) outgained their hosts in total offense 225-117 but committed two turnovers.

Taren Claridy, who rushed for 61 yards on nine carries, ran for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Jack Lister’s 1-yard touchdown in the fourth made it a two-point game.

Jordan Gomez-Mills added 58 yards on the ground, and Cole Smith ran for 36 while catching there passes for 43. Kase Spradlen went 5-of-8 passing for 70 yards, including a 21-yard gain to Amir Knight.

Gomez-Mills posted a team-high seven tackles, and Cole Smith had six. Joey Hickerson and Hayden Moore each had a sack, and Claridy intercepted a pass.

Greeneville hosts Tennessee Middle at Burley Stadium on Thursday.

COCKE COUNTY 12 SOUTH GREENE 6

Cocke County returned an interception for a touchdown with 52 seconds to play for the game-winning score.

South Greene, which led 6-0 at halftime, drops to 1-1 on the season.

South Greene had 153 yards offense – 124 rushing, 28 passing. Cocke County had 151 total yards – 145 rushing, 6 passing.

South Greene’s Jude Dyer rushed for 74 yards and a TD on 10 carries, while Tripp Neas ran for 31 yards on five carries.

Defensively, Dyer led South Greene in tackles with seven and also had an interception.

Colton Fillers, Noah Wright, Cortez Perez and Shawn Ownby each had five tackles.

Dylan Shelton, Jordan Greer, Wright and Perez all had a tackle for loss, while Neas had an interception.

South Greene opens conference play at Sullivan Central on Thursday.

CORRECTION

In North Greene Middle School’s 58-24 football win over Bulls Gap on Thursday, Brooks Chapman intercepted a Bulls Gap pass to set up a Leon Johnson touchdown run. Due to a roster mistake, information in a story on Page 1B of Friday’s Sports section is incorrect.