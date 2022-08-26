ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky lotto winner has yet to claim $1.34 billion jackpot

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Officials say that while a winning ticket has been drawn for the Mega Millions' record-setting $1.34 million jackpot, the prize has yet to be claimed.

The lucky winner purchased the lottery ticket at a Speedway gas station in Illinois but has yet to come forward.

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to make their claim, but they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout.

News 12's Elly Morillo spoke with Bronx residents at a local deli that saw a $5.3 million winning lottery ticket several years ago.

