ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

League of Women Voters: More work to be done to achieve equality

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qm9ID_0hX7WsPd00

Advocates in Paterson marked "Women's Equality Day" on Friday by reminding people of the work they say is left to be done.

Paterson's League of Women Voters chair Lauren Nance says she believes "women have fewer rights [now] than we've had in decades."

Women's Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Nance urged elected leaders to do more when it comes to related issues like reproductive rights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
Paterson, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Of Women Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy