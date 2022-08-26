League of Women Voters: More work to be done to achieve equality

Advocates in Paterson marked "Women's Equality Day" on Friday by reminding people of the work they say is left to be done.

Paterson's League of Women Voters chair Lauren Nance says she believes "women have fewer rights [now] than we've had in decades."

Women's Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Nance urged elected leaders to do more when it comes to related issues like reproductive rights.