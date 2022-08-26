SORSO Wine Lounge Heading to Pier View Plaza

SORSO Wine Loung e is making plans for their debut in Oceanside . According to their social media, North County residents will soon be able to swirl, sniff, and Sorso!

Sorso, meaning “sip” in Italian, is making preparations to join Pier View Plaza at Pier View and North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. The new lounge will move in next to the brand new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and adjacent to the Oceanside Farmers Market and Artist Alley.

While little is known about the business at this time, SORSO shares their latest interests in natural wines and various California wine regions like Russian River Valley and Mendocino County.

What Now San Diego has reached out to the SORSO team for a status update on the wine lounge. According to their social media, they anticipate their opening sometime in 2022 but a date is yet to be announced. Follow their Instagram for the latest from SORSO Wine Lounge.

Photo: Official Facebook

