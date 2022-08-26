ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

SORSO Wine Lounge Heading to Pier View Plaza

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 5 days ago

SORSO Wine Loung e is making plans for their debut in Oceanside . According to their social media, North County residents will soon be able to swirl, sniff, and Sorso!

Sorso, meaning “sip” in Italian, is making preparations to join Pier View Plaza at Pier View and North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. The new lounge will move in next to the brand new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and adjacent to the Oceanside Farmers Market and Artist Alley.

While little is known about the business at this time, SORSO shares their latest interests in natural wines and various California wine regions like Russian River Valley and Mendocino County.

What Now San Diego has reached out to the SORSO team for a status update on the wine lounge. According to their social media, they anticipate their opening sometime in 2022 but a date is yet to be announced. Follow their Instagram for the latest from SORSO Wine Lounge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7nhK_0hX7WrWu00
Photo: Official Facebook


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Oceanside, CA
Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Vishnu

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
AVALON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#California Wine#Pier#Bar Info#Food Drink#Sorso Wine Lounge#Italian#North Coast Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sandiegocountynews.com

Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona

Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
374
Followers
183
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy