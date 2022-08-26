ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennessee police chief sentenced to 6 years in prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force during arrests, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Prosecutors said Anthony “Tony” Bean punched a handcuffed arrestee in the face in 2014 and punched another arrestee in the face in 2017. Bean was convicted on two counts of using excessive force.

Bean, 62, was chief of the Tracy City Police Department during the first offense in 2014, and chief deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office during the second charge in 2017.

Federal prosecutors also presented evidence that Bean bragged about using excessive force against the victims and failed to report the incidents, according to a media release from the Justice Department.

Francis Hamilton, U.S. Attorney for Tennessee’s eastern district, said Bean “abused his authority and violated the civil rights of arrestees by physically assaulting them while they were restrained and not posing any threat.”

The Associated Press

Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
YUMA, AZ
The Associated Press

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

