Auberge Resorts Collection is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine. Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO