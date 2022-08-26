Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
New Zealand house prices continue to plunge, as national average falls below $1m
New Zealand’s property market has continued its slide, with the average house price falling below $1m for the first time in nearly a year. Property analytics company CoreLogic released its latest house price index on Thursday, which shows that in August property values fell 1.8% nationally, double the 0.9% fall recorded in July.
IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on Thursday, as the country seeks a way out its worst economic crisis in decades.
