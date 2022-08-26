The Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in Fairbanks named Tania Clucas as its new Executive Director. In that role, Clucas manages and promotes the use of the building and oversees the development of fundraising opportunities to sustain and maintain the facilities and grounds of the center, named for the former Doyon CEO. Since 2008, the building has hosted the visitor information center for Explore Fairbanks and the Interior branch of the Alaska Public Lands Information Center, as well as its own year-round exhibits, open to the public free of charge.

