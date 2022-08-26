ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Comments / 0

Related
akbizmag.com

New Top Executive for Fairbanks Visitors Center

The Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in Fairbanks named Tania Clucas as its new Executive Director. In that role, Clucas manages and promotes the use of the building and oversees the development of fundraising opportunities to sustain and maintain the facilities and grounds of the center, named for the former Doyon CEO. Since 2008, the building has hosted the visitor information center for Explore Fairbanks and the Interior branch of the Alaska Public Lands Information Center, as well as its own year-round exhibits, open to the public free of charge.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Spruce Tree Montessori School celebrates 10 year anniversary with expansion

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nearly 10 years ago, Spruce Tree Montessori School opened its doors on March 8, 2012 and started with fewer than ten students. One decade later, the Fairbanks school celebrated their 10 year anniversary and an expansion of nearly 950 square feet to the current facility. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Fairbanks, AK
Lifestyle
City
Fairbanks, AK
kinyradio.com

Alleged catalytic converter thief in Fairbanks arrested

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities identified one suspect in the theft of parts earlier this month in Fairbanks. On August 12, State troopers received a report from Altrol alleging that two males were captured on video stealing a catalytic converter off one of their work vans, and stealing a Jetter pump worth $5400.
kinyradio.com

North Pole woman jailed after investigation of fatal fentanyl case

North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - A North Pole woman has been charged after fentanyl she allegedly sold caused a death. On Aug. 25, members of the Fairbanks Troopers and the State Wide Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Samantha L. Pearson, age 35, of North Pole. It was learned that Pearson sold...
NORTH POLE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy