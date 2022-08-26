Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
Turnto10.com
Exciting first day of school for thousands in Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands of students across Southern New England are back in school for the first day of classes on Monday. It was an exciting morning for a lot of families as students started returning to the classroom. All week, districts across the region will have their first day...
Turnto10.com
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Turnto10.com
Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras
(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
Turnto10.com
Frustration grows as Henry Winters Elementary School opening is pushed back
(WJAR) — Pawtucket families were frustrated Wednesday morning after learning a new school, Winters Elementary, is not ready to open. Families received an email about information on the night before school starts. Construction continued on Wednesday morning at Winters Elementary School on Broadway Street. Students should be in class...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The five Democratic candidates seeking to be Rhode Island's next governor will face off in a live one-hour debate, hosted by NBC 10, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of...
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Turnto10.com
Renumbering of I-95 exits begins in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The renumbering of I-95 exit numbers has begun in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation started its delayed renumbering project on Sunday night. The new exit numbers will correspond to mile markers as part of a nationwide federal initiative. RIDOT says it renumbered three exits...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Fall River's John Doe identified 17 years after his death
(WJAR) — A break in a cold case in Bristol County leads to the identification of a man found dead nearly two decades ago. “The victim has recently been identified as Leon Brown, age 41 from Boston,” Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said. In exclusive interview with...
Turnto10.com
Easton police remind residents to be aware of black bears
(WJAR) — Easton police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted in the town on Monday night. Police said the bear was seen on Sheridan Street on Monday. This comes around two weeks after the department posted about another sighting behind...
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland teacher, football coach resigns 'in lieu of termination', superintendent says
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A Cumberland gym teacher and football coach has resigned "in lieu of termination," Superintendent Philip Thornton said Tuesday. Thornton said Christopher Skurka resigned amid a personal matter. Skurka worked at several Cumberland schools throughout his career and was currently employed at Cumberland High School. No...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 Cares Blood Drive receives 250 donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — 250 people showed up to give the gift of life at NBC 10 Cares Blood Drive on Monday in Warwick. "One donation saves up to three lives," said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Blood Center. David Smith has been giving blood since the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone...
Turnto10.com
Thousands of students move into UMass Dartmouth dorms with no masks, no restrictions
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Thousands of students move into University of Massachusetts Dartmouth dorms on Monday with no masks and no restrictions. During the pandemic, schools across the country had to shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, only a handful of students have actually...
Turnto10.com
Schools in Providence mark another year under state control
(WJAR) — Thousands of students across Southern New England got ready for the first day of school on Monday morning, including in Providence. For Providence Public Schools this marks another school year under state control. State education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in March that the pandemic pushed back the...
Turnto10.com
More Providence teachers resign as school year begins
(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
Turnto10.com
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
