McCoy cleared to play for Volunteers

By Mike Ceide
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE– One of Tennessee’s top transfers is getting some good news less than a week before the Vols kick off the season.

Former five star receiver Bru McCoy has finally been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Tennessee has been playing a waiting game since McCoy transferred in from USC, but now he’s good to go for the opener.

A good thing since he’s been practicing that way since arriving on campus.

“Really good football player.  Has fit right into our culture.  Has added to our culture. Hardworking, tough, smart, really dynamic,” said Vols Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh. “To be honest with you, in a lot of ways, super, super grateful to be here and have another chance to do this and having a blast with it.”

McCoy and the Volunteers open the season Thursday night on Rocky Top vs. Ball State.

