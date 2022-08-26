Read full article on original website
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving. Most agree that many things can distract you from the...
Serious injury crash reported near Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds
STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (8/30 at 10 a.m.): About 450 acres of harvested crop stubble burned Monday eight miles north of Sterling. The fire started near an abandoned farm site and traveled quickly west to east due to high winds. Sterling and Wing Fire contained the burn at Highway 14. The roadway was shut down for several hours Monday afternoon and has since reopened.
Mandan police say using drones helps department in search and rescues
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Officers with the Mandan Police Department have been training, and testing, to become drone operators for the department after they acquired two drones this spring. They say the technology will help the department keep the public safe. “We’re pretty maneuverable. So, we can go up pretty...
Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (8/29 at 3:30 p.m.): Bismarck police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on East Expressway Saturday night. Police say Scott Culver of Mandan passed away from injuries after a vehicle in the left lane moved into the right, which caused Scott to veer right and lose control of his motorcycle, where he struck a light pole. Scott was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
Mandan police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
MANDAN, N.D. - The Mandan Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing juvenile, JayLynn Patrick. JayLynn was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in the area of 6th Ave SE and 8th Ave SE in Mandan. JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.
World traveler speaks in Minot on time in Syrian prison
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A world traveler made it to the Magic City Wednesday to speak with Minot Women Connect about resiliency. From 2010-2019 Sam Goodwin said he traveled to all 193 of the United Nations’ sovereign countries. He added that in 2019 he was wrongfully detained on false charges of espionage in Syria.
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
Logan Nissley: coming back after surgery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of you may know the story, but if you don’t, Century’s Logan Nissley finished last basketball season with a broken bone in both of her feet. She had surgery in the off-season, and it looked like her volleyball season may have been in jeopardy. Nissley is expected to play some Tuesday night. For now, she’s limited to only back row and 20 jumps in practice.
Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog. The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.
Simply Laundry: new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service aims to give customers more time
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Raise your hand if you love doing laundry. It’s a chore most of us despise. It can be time-consuming and sometimes, those piles of clothes to wash, dry, fold and put away can be overwhelming. But there’s good news. A Mandan woman wants to...
Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 25-year-old Minot woman charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child, but extended the deadline for a possible plea deal in the case. Heather Hoffman, who has been in custody since April...
