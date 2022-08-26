Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé reacts to actor’s death aged 32 following ‘unexpected sudden illness’
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé Luke Volker thanked people for their kind messages in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (31 August).Black Lightning actor Dean died on Monday (29 August) in New York City of an “unexpected sudden illness”.In the video, fashion model Volker said: “Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard.”The 26-year-old added: “And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It’s just I can’t really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I...
