Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative opens free little art gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — There is a new art gallery in Bismarck and it’s completely free to visit.

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative (BDAC) put this free little art gallery up this summer at the Heritage River Landing, near the Huckleberry House on River Road.

The idea came during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything shut down.

The purpose of the free little art gallery is to make art more accessible for everyone.

It also gives artists another place to share their art. Artists are encouraged to leave something they’ve created. Those art pieces are free for the taking.

“We have actually had people from around the country mail us artwork the last artwork we got was from Minneapolis and one of his pieces are featured in here right now,” said Paul Noot, a member of BDAC.

Nothing in this free little art gallery is bigger than four inches by four inches.

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative is also planning to add more of these tiny art galleries around the city.

