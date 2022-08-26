Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase also seeking appointment to Snohomish County Council seat
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase said she will seek appointment to the District 3 Snohomish County Council position vacated by Stephanie Wright. “Precinct committee officers across the county and women, in particular, have urged me to run for this office,” Chase said. “Our loss of reproductive, civil and human rights, and public safety has been especially impactful on people’s lives. They all want strong representation and have come to expect it from me.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment
Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
lynnwoodtoday.com
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Lynnwood resident Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
lynnwoodtoday.com
$3 tickets at area movie theaters for National Cinema Day Sept. 3
Several area movie theaters are offering $3 tickets in honor of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theaters will be offering $3 movie tickets at all their locations for all current movies. Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the ticket counter....
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtoday.com
State Rep. Strom Peterson says he’ll seek District 3 county council seat
State Rep. Strom Peterson, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, said Monday he will seek appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat vacated by Stephanie Wright. Wright, a county councilmember representing the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, resigned Monday to take...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College receives $1.5 million cybersecurity grant
Edmonds College will receive nearly $1.5 million in grants for its cybersecurity program, the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (WSBCTC) announced. The grant is part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better package, which approved more than $500 million for cybersecurity funding. The WSBTCC distributed $6.85 million in grants to cybersecurity programs around the state.
Comments / 0