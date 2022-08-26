Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Rain and storms through the holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, hot and humid with areas of showers and thunderstorms across SGA Wednesday. Scattered storms are likely through the evening. Look for the active weather pattern to keep rain around for the holiday weekend. Wetter weather likely during the afternoon and evening with periods of...
WALB 10
Rain chances rise into the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon. Definitely less active than the past several days but still some rainfall in isolated areas. Showers are heading toward SGA which keeps a slight chance of rain through the evening. Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy. Tomorrow variably...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats set to travel to Thomasville after Friday’s win
After the Bainbridge Bearcats thrilling 24-21 win against the Coffee Trojans on Friday night, the Bearcats will now look to their first road trip of the year as they head to Thomasville to take on Thomas County Central. Thomas County Central comes into Friday’s game undefeated at 2-0 as they...
WALB 10
Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A big piece of South Georgia is making a return. Ashburn’s Big Peanut was destroyed during Hurricane Michael almost four years ago. Wednesday, the city secured enough funds to replace the monument. Dennis Kendrick, Turner County Young Farmers Advisor, said the peanut was not in...
Ocilla, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Turner County High School football team will have a game with Irwin County High School on August 31, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
WALB 10
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership. Businessman Joe Pope and his two sons Jordan and Josh are working together to preserve its historic value. Three years ago, The Tifton Historic Preservation Commission voted to allow the Town Terrance, better known as “The...
Cordele Dispatch
The B-29/A F-13A display to be removed
The B-29/A F-13A plane on display at the Veterans State Park is the only B-29/A-13 known to exist worldwide. Of the 3,970 B-29’s built during production, only a few have been preserved, restored, and are on static display. Currently the aircraft is on loan from the National Museum and discussions regarding the B-29 installation display at the park are taking place within the county commission. “The plane has significant historical value of which Crisp County is now a part of since it has been in Crisp County for nearly 70 years,” said Clark Harrell, County Administrator. Currently, the B-29 is in need of restoration as it is in the elements of weather such as rain, sun and wind. “The commission did agree that the best place for the B-29 is at the Museum of Aviation so that the plane will be restored and preserved,” said Harrell.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
WALB 10
Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts. The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community. “So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
Eastern Progress
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WALB 10
Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation
wfxl.com
Woman reported missing from Albany
The Albany Police Department is seeking information in regards to a missing person. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13. She was reported missing on August 24, according to APD. Lacrambria Toomer is African-American. She stands at 5'01" and weighs 210 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes...
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
