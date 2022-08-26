ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday

Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 21 WVU women’s soccer opens weekend at No. 11 Auburn

The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with...
AUBURN, AL
voiceofmotown.com

Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Pitt coach Narduzzi praises “cerebral” JT Daniels

WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Brown names QB, previews Backyard Brawl

It’s game week in Morgantown, and fans have finally gotten the news they’ve awaited for months: JT Daniels will start for the Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. While that tidbit understandably dominates the Monday headlines, Neal Brown had much, much more to say during his 20-minute press conference. Here are some of the biggest updates from the head football coach:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

WVSOM celebrates 50th anniversary at Lambert’s Winery

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 50 years, from 1972-2022 at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, for its Central East Campus on Monday night. In those 50 years, the medical school has been providing quality physicians to small towns all over the state...
WESTON, WV
wajr.com

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs

(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.  “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
PITTSBURGH, PA

