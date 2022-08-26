Read full article on original website
WBOY
New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday
Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
WBOY
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
WBOY
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer opens weekend at No. 11 Auburn
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with...
Pat Narduzzi starts Backyard Brawl bad blood by naming West Virginia starting QB
Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi aggressively names JT Daniels the West Virginia starting quarterback ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night. Pat Narduzzi is coming off his best season leading the Pitt football team to date, so he has absolutely been in his bag all summer long. From...
voiceofmotown.com
Report: West Virginia Fans Have Outsold Pitt Fans 75% to 25% for Backyard Brawl Tickets
Morgantown, West Virginia – According to a report by Vivid Seats, approximately 75% of the fans in attendance for the Backyard Brawl will be West Virginia fans and only 25% will be Pitt fans!. What’s supposed to be a “home game” for Pitt will now likely be a major...
voiceofmotown.com
Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback Posted Priceless Tweet in 2014
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will meet the Pitt Panthers in two days, Thursday, September 1st in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt will be led by redshirt senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter for USC last season. Internet sleuths have uncovered and leaked a...
WBOY
Pitt coach Narduzzi praises “cerebral” JT Daniels
WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown names QB, previews Backyard Brawl
It’s game week in Morgantown, and fans have finally gotten the news they’ve awaited for months: JT Daniels will start for the Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. While that tidbit understandably dominates the Monday headlines, Neal Brown had much, much more to say during his 20-minute press conference. Here are some of the biggest updates from the head football coach:
WBOY
Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
WBOY
WVSOM celebrates 50th anniversary at Lambert’s Winery
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 50 years, from 1972-2022 at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, for its Central East Campus on Monday night. In those 50 years, the medical school has been providing quality physicians to small towns all over the state...
wajr.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs
(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia. “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
Metro News
Event to focus on construction of Corridor H section between Parsons and Davis
Members of the public may weigh in on a key section of construction on Corridor H at an upcoming event. The West Virginia Division of Highways will have a public information workshop on Sept. 12 to focus on 10 miles of construction between Parsons and Davis. While much of Corridor...
