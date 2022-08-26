Northern Nevada’s office market experienced healthy leasing activity, cooling sales volume, and an increase in sublease space in the second quarter of 2022. Continued tenant demand pushed net absorption to nearly 17,000 square feet, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive demand. While sales activity cooled off this quarter to $31.1 million, down 46.3 percent year-over-year, average pricing dipped by only a few dollars to $232 per square foot. Though Reno evaded the flood of sublease space that plagued many larger office markets throughout 2020 and 2021, recent quarters have seen a slight uptick. While a handful of tenants have released some or all of their current office footprints to the sublease market, other office users have seized the opportunity to lease space that had not previously been available. This suite shuffle will likely continue throughout the year. Northern Nevada’s economy saw continued growth throughout the first half of 2022. Reno’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 2.9 percent in May 2022, though it is still down 220 basis points year-over-year. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, single-family home sales volume dropped by 30.3 percent year-over-year in June 2022. Additionally, new listings grew by 29.0 percent in the same period. These trends should provide much-needed relief in the residential market, which will allow for more manageable growth in the coming years.

RENO, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO