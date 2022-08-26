Read full article on original website
East Fork Professional Firefighters Host 4TH Annual Barbeque for Local Association Brothers and Sisters
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – East Fork Professional Firefighters, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3726, invites all active and retired Douglas County brothers and sisters to a free barbeque picnic, Sunday, Sept. 11. The picnic will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lampe Park. Kevin May, president...
Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'
Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different. The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage
This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
CAPS amazing garage sale is coming soon
Dear readers, I want to remind everyone to come to our fabulous garage sale Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. We will be in the cool, air-conditioned Oasis Church at 1520 S. Maine. We are still accepting items so clear out your garage, storage shed or basement and call 775-423-7500 for pick up.
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us may not be able to identify a Sugar Pine, but the cones can’t be missed. They sometimes grow to more than 12 inches long. It is the pinecones which may one day help the magnificent species return in full to the Tahoe Basin.
Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City taking place on Sept. 24
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City is teaming up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
The Aug. 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The first month of the new fiscal year didn’t see great returns at the Stateline casinos, but they fared better than a lot of places across the state. The casinos had a gaming win of $31.8 million down from last year’s $32.2 million in July 2021. That was a 1.28 percent decline compared to Clark which is 3.3 percent down and Washoe’s 5.26 percent decline.
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Commercial RE Report
Northern Nevada’s office market experienced healthy leasing activity, cooling sales volume, and an increase in sublease space in the second quarter of 2022. Continued tenant demand pushed net absorption to nearly 17,000 square feet, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive demand. While sales activity cooled off this quarter to $31.1 million, down 46.3 percent year-over-year, average pricing dipped by only a few dollars to $232 per square foot. Though Reno evaded the flood of sublease space that plagued many larger office markets throughout 2020 and 2021, recent quarters have seen a slight uptick. While a handful of tenants have released some or all of their current office footprints to the sublease market, other office users have seized the opportunity to lease space that had not previously been available. This suite shuffle will likely continue throughout the year. Northern Nevada’s economy saw continued growth throughout the first half of 2022. Reno’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 2.9 percent in May 2022, though it is still down 220 basis points year-over-year. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, single-family home sales volume dropped by 30.3 percent year-over-year in June 2022. Additionally, new listings grew by 29.0 percent in the same period. These trends should provide much-needed relief in the residential market, which will allow for more manageable growth in the coming years.
Opioid Memorial Wall on Display in Carson City
Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General. Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada. According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
