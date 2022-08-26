ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno-Gazette Journal

Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'

Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different.  The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
KOLO TV Reno

Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
FOX Reno

Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
FOX Reno

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
nevadasagebrush.com

UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage

This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
Nevada Appeal

CAPS amazing garage sale is coming soon

Dear readers, I want to remind everyone to come to our fabulous garage sale Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. We will be in the cool, air-conditioned Oasis Church at 1520 S. Maine. We are still accepting items so clear out your garage, storage shed or basement and call 775-423-7500 for pick up.
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
FOX Reno

Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Record-Courier

The Aug. 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first month of the new fiscal year didn’t see great returns at the Stateline casinos, but they fared better than a lot of places across the state. The casinos had a gaming win of $31.8 million down from last year’s $32.2 million in July 2021. That was a 1.28 percent decline compared to Clark which is 3.3 percent down and Washoe’s 5.26 percent decline.
mynews4.com

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
nevadabusiness.com

Commercial RE Report

Northern Nevada’s office market experienced healthy leasing activity, cooling sales volume, and an increase in sublease space in the second quarter of 2022. Continued tenant demand pushed net absorption to nearly 17,000 square feet, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive demand. While sales activity cooled off this quarter to $31.1 million, down 46.3 percent year-over-year, average pricing dipped by only a few dollars to $232 per square foot. Though Reno evaded the flood of sublease space that plagued many larger office markets throughout 2020 and 2021, recent quarters have seen a slight uptick. While a handful of tenants have released some or all of their current office footprints to the sublease market, other office users have seized the opportunity to lease space that had not previously been available. This suite shuffle will likely continue throughout the year. Northern Nevada’s economy saw continued growth throughout the first half of 2022. Reno’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 2.9 percent in May 2022, though it is still down 220 basis points year-over-year. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, single-family home sales volume dropped by 30.3 percent year-over-year in June 2022. Additionally, new listings grew by 29.0 percent in the same period. These trends should provide much-needed relief in the residential market, which will allow for more manageable growth in the coming years.
2news.com

Opioid Memorial Wall on Display in Carson City

Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General. Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada. According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
