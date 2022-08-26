Read full article on original website
Oklahoma study examines impact of 4-day school week
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature is studying the impact of public school districts moving to a four-day week. Atoka Public Schools is among the latest to modify its calendar; starting in October, students will attend class Monday through Thursday. Atoka Elementary School Principal Ileana Miller believes the...
Grayson County offers emergency training
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management is offering Community Emergency Response Team training to people who live in and around Van Alstyne. Emergency management staffers will explain how to deal with hazards and teach lifesaving skills. Anyone 18 years or older is welcomed...
Battle of the Ax food drive results are in
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — This year's Battle of the Ax may be history, but results of one of this year's competitions will help set the table for less fortunate in North Texas. Denison schools beat Sherman schools in the annual BOTA food drive. Denison students collected more than...
Meet Ardmore's new police chief
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore has a new police chief. He's Cameron Arthur, who comes to Ardmore after serving for 10 years as the top cop at the police department in Jenks, Oklahoma, a city with a similar population in suburban Tulsa. Ardmore police said Arthur, who was sworn...
Man with firearm arrested at Savoy school
SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — An armed man was arrested after police said he tried contacting his ex-girlfriend at Savoy Elementary School. Savoy police said they found Timothy Gray, 50, by his car in the school's parking lot on Friday, and he gave officers the okay to search his car.
Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
Missing 6-year-old found safe in rural Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The search for a missing six-year-old boy ended with sighs of relief late Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching a rural area about six miles south of Whitewright for Titan Henderson, who had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. The Grayson...
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
Crashes snarl Bryan County traffic
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic was backed up near Calera Monday morning after two accidents on U.S. 69/75 in Bryan County. One of the wrecks blocked the southbound lanes; the other blocked the northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted around the accidents. We have no word yet on any...
Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an Ada man has been arrested in Tulsa. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Drew Derrick Davis, 27, was taken into custody last Thursday. Davis is a suspect in the murder of 63-year-old Robert...
Ardmore police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Ardmore police responded to a call in the 1300 block of John Road. “Two of my neighbors heard gunshots — like four or five rounds — and my neighbor over there heard gunshots and called 911,” said Melanie Williams.
Johnston County man in custody for attempted kidnapping
MILBURN, Okla. (KTEN) — The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a man is behind bars after trying to convince a child to leave a convenience store with him. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Gary Dodd said his agency received a call Saturday about a man who was talking to and touching a child inappropriately at the Milburn Express store.
