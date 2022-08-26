Read full article on original website
How to get the nerd glasses crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.04 unleashed a plethora of updates to the game’s crosshair customization system. With the patch, players can fully customize their crosshairs’ colors, shapes, and intricate designs. Options for crosshair customization became practically unlimited with the introduction of the ability to alter horizontal and vertical lines on...
The coolest unconventional VALORANT crosshairs
Choosing the right crosshair in VALORANT can be a love-at-first-sight affair for some, and a never-ending battle for others. While most professionals use different variations of around three basic crosshair designs, you’ll see plenty more surprising choices while playing the game yourself. If you’re looking to impress your duo...
How to Uncensor VALORANT Chat
Communication is key in a team-based FPS like VALORANT, and there are several methods to communicate with your teammates in a match. You can use voice chat to communicate with party members and teammates and mute them if required during clutch situations. The game’s chat system allows players to type text messages sent to specific players, teammates, and even opponents. There is a range of options available for the chat that players can access through the Communications tab in Settings. We recommend players familiarize themselves with these options and communicate better with teammates.
Aceu finds pay-to-win R-99 bug in Apex Legends
When it comes to weapon sights in Apex Legends, a clear field of view is king. And while all the game’s attachments will look the same from weapon to weapon, not all of the game’s iron sights are created equal. A few legendary weapon skins have iron sights dubbed pay-to-win, which generally obscure the user’s field of vision far less than the default iron sights of the weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best VALORANT Agents for beginners – easiest characters in VALORANT
In a character-based first-person shooter like VALORANT, players must familiarise themselves with agents and their abilities. Players must keep practicing with the same agent to understand their role and get used to their kit. Beginners will need a lot of practice to catch up with others playing the game from its inception. Once you get a hold of the abilities, movement mechanics, and gunplay tactics, the learning curve becomes relatively straightforward.
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord
Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot
The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
Riot overhauls Hecarim’s AD ratios, crowd control, more in wave of adjustments on League PBE
League of Legends Patch 12.17 is quickly approaching, and 20 different champions are slated to receive buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, with many more to be affected by item changes, including Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass. Champions at all five roles will be altered in Patch 12.17, but one champion in...
Nadeshot would love to own a CS:GO team, but ‘there’s a lot of hurdles’
100 Thieves CEO Matthew “nadeshot” Haag is interested in re-entering the CS:GO scene, but he admits there are a number of obstacles standing in his way. “I would always love to be a part of CS:GO, man,” nadeshot said in a recent stream. “It’s just a very hard game to manage and build a winning team.”
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms
A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2
Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
SNK’s new Fatal Fury will be a ‘very big,’ single-player focused release
SNK had arguably the deepest lineup of announcements at Evo 2022, announcing rollback netcode for Samurai Shodown, more DLC for King of Fighters XV, and shocking everyone by confirming a new Fatal Fury/Garou title had already been greenlit for further development. Now, just under a month later, we have some additional details on just how the company is handling this new entry.
Taric jungle pulls off bizarre gank in League to save mid laner
Unconventional picks for the jungle role can often result in strange ganks in League of Legends—and the case was no different when a player picked Taric in solo queue. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, a player showcased a bizarre assist they managed to pull off in the mid lane. Despite helping Ahri claim a kill on the enemy Twitch, the Shield of Valoran didn’t walk into the lane at all—they were busy farming gold and finishing off the Raptor camp.
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
