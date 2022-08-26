Read full article on original website
VUSD to offer additional tutoring services for students
VISALIA – Students who might have difficulty making time for a tutoring session because of extracurriculars and inconvenient times will be able to receive help at all hours with Paper, a tutoring software soon to be utilized by the Visalia Unified School District. Paper is a tutoring system for...
Former Tulare police chief becomes a marshal
TULARE – Retired police chief Wes Hensley thought he was done leading, but not for long as he leads this year’s fair parade as the grand marshall. This year the Tulare County Fair is honoring one of the city’s most recent retirees as grand marshal. Hensely said he is honored to have been chosen, after spending so much of his career on the other side, making sure things ran smoothly.
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Lynelle Georgene Norton, 73
Lynelle Georgene Norton passed away at her home in Exeter, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2022. She was 73 years old. She was the youngest of three children born to Bert and Frances Frazier in Dinuba, Calif. Lynelle graduated from Orosi High School, College of the Sequoias, and Fresno State University....
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis
TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis. Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation,...
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
Daniel Wesley Hamilton, 1943–2022
Daniel Wesley Hamilton passed away on Aug. 17, 2022. He was 78 years old. Daniel was born on Sept. 9, 1943 in San Francisco, Calif. Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022 Exeter Church of God, 246 Chestnut Ave, Exeter, CA 93221. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Garrett Benjamin Bass, 38
Garrett Benjamin Bass of Visalia, Calif. passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was 38 years old. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Bank returns Visalia man's money after he was scammed out of nearly $40,000
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: After further investigation, Bank of America determined Ronald Osburn did not give up any information that led to the bank fraud. Therefore giving him a full refund that was deposited back into his account Tuesday morning. ___________________. A Visalia man is out nearly $40,000...
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues at Pine Flat
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The search for Jolissa Fuentes entered its 19th day on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer dive group, combed Pine Flat lake for any signs of the missing 22-year-old but didn’t find anything. “We cleared this entire area with two boats and our sonar equipment,” said Nick Rinn with Adventures with […]
Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove
TULARE COUNTY – Drivers passing through State Route 63, the route between Tulare County and Orange Cove in Fresno County, will begin seeing some increased traffic delays after the California Department of Transportation announced their three-month road construction project. Starting in late August until some time in mid-November, State...
Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno
“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers pounce on Spartans, remain undefeated
STRATHMORE – The undefeated Porterville Panthers traveled just ten minutes down the road to play the Strathmore Spartans and returned home with another 3-0 sweep on their record. Despite missing two key defensive players, the Porterville Panthers quickly took care of business on Aug. 30. Defensive specialists Ramona Ianneo...
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
Man killed in McFarland shooting identified
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Whistleblower, survivors prompt investigations into Fresno human trafficking charity
Police, the state labor commissioner, and the IRS are all investigating a Fresno human trafficking charity accused of financial mismanagement and exploiting survivors.
