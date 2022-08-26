Read full article on original website
Gimlet
4d ago
More slumlords are on there way to Indiana and Goshen now than ever before. Too many slumlords run this city and state.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
WOWO News
Indiana Receives Approval For Federal Broadband Expansion Funding
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to connect more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, the funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states.
WNDU
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gives Commissioners A Brief U.S. 30 Update
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.
indianapublicradio.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
city-countyobserver.com
Holcomb Signs Executive Order To Minimize Disruption Of Fuel Supply Following Fire
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-13, suspending certain regulations in order to minimize the disruption of adequate fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in surrounding states after an electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery on Aug. 24, which caused it to shut down production.
abc57.com
Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend
Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
abc57.com
Indiana tutoring grant program looks to tackle pandemic learning loss
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Some local Hoosier students are excited to take advantage of a new statewide grant program called Indiana Learns, set to provide low-income families with up $1,000 to support tutoring for those who faced pandemic learning loss. “It’s my senior year, it’s my last year and...
Lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion law dismissed
(WEHT) - An Indiana district court has dismissed lawsuit from Planned Parenthood challenging an Indiana law requiring physicians, hospitals and abortion clinics to report abortion complications to the Indiana Department of Health.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
abc57.com
Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
95.3 MNC
Community members demand change during meeting to address police, mental health issues
The shooting death of Dante Kittrell has once again emboldened activist groups like Black Lives Matter to demand change in how police handle situations of people struggling with mental health. Kittrell was shot to death by police who thought he had a gun during a confrontation last month. Turns out...
Indiana college students react to abortion ban: ‘people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’
Student leaders at Indiana's universities say they've heard from peers and parents who are concerned about the state's upcoming abortion ban.
95.3 MNC
INDOT launching study to address future of U.S. 30 and 31
INDOT is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors. They’ve been a source of concern for quite some time. The two-year study will look at the environmental, community and economic impacts of any potential plan for the highways. Counties within the study area...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions
Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
Indiana coronavirus updates: US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
