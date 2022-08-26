ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 3

Gimlet
4d ago

More slumlords are on there way to Indiana and Goshen now than ever before. Too many slumlords run this city and state.

Reply
2
 

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan

An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Receives Approval For Federal Broadband Expansion Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to connect more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, the funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states.
INDIANA STATE
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Goshen, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Times-Union Newspaper

Mayor Gives Commissioners A Brief U.S. 30 Update

Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend

Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Person
Suzanne Crouch
abc57.com

Indiana tutoring grant program looks to tackle pandemic learning loss

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Some local Hoosier students are excited to take advantage of a new statewide grant program called Indiana Learns, set to provide low-income families with up $1,000 to support tutoring for those who faced pandemic learning loss. “It’s my senior year, it’s my last year and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion law dismissed

(WEHT) - An Indiana district court has dismissed lawsuit from Planned Parenthood challenging an Indiana law requiring physicians, hospitals and abortion clinics to report abortion complications to the Indiana Department of Health.
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City

A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
MISHAWAKA, IN
#State Housing#Mayor#Land Use#Politics Local#Linus Realestate#The Indiana Legislature#Review
95.3 MNC

INDOT launching study to address future of U.S. 30 and 31

INDOT is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors. They’ve been a source of concern for quite some time. The two-year study will look at the environmental, community and economic impacts of any potential plan for the highways. Counties within the study area...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana 529 plan: 5 common questions

Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 plan is a fantastic way to save for college expenses due to its low cost and strong investment options as well as the income tax credit received by contributors. Read on to discover frequently asked questions and answers regarding 529 plans. As a quick refresher, a...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy