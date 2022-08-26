ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs to be deposed in voting machine defamation lawsuit

By Mark Menard
 5 days ago

It seems lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems are intent on putting nearly the whole Fox News roster of hosts on the official legal record.

Tucker Carlson was scheduled to sit for depositions Friday, with more depositions from big names like Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs on tap next week as the voting machine company seeks compensation for claims made on the Fox News channel in the wake of the 2020 Presidential election.

At stake is a potential $1.6 billion judgment. That’s the total Dominion is seeking as they look to prove the cable television giant sought to destroy their reputation to further former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of a stolen election.

The Dominion legal team allege that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch knew the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s voter fraud claims were false and yet “decided to promote former President Trump’s narrative after Trump’s condemnation of Fox damaged its stock and viewership.”

Already, Fox News personalities including Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy have had to sit for depositions, while further questioning is expected for other higher-ups at the channel including Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

The news channel has already sought to have the case dismissed due to First Amendment protections, but a judge declined to dismiss, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

