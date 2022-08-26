ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a...
9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops

The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
