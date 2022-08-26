ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Former Romulus mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud after stealing $15K from campaign fund

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egAgL_0hX7U8GO00

ROMULUS (WWJ) -- LeRoy Burcroff, the former Mayor of Romulus, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, having stolen and misused $15,000 of his campaign funds to pay for personal expenses.

The announcement came Friday evening from U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison and James A. Tarasca, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field office of the FBI.

Burcroff established a committee to elect (CTE) fund for his 2014 mayoral campaign. The "Committee to Elect LeRoy D. Burcroff" fund would then become Burcroff's personal piggy bank.

Between 2017 and 2019, Burcroff used money from his campaign fund for a relative's wedding ($6,000), his Belleville Yacht Club dues ($11,600), and a vacation to Florida ($3,000).

In the case of the club dues, Burcroff overpaid by $2000 and had the returned overages returned to his personal bank account.

Commenting on the case, U.S. Attorney Ison said, “The citizens of the Eastern District deserve to be served by public officials of the highest integrity. Those who abuse positions of trust by misusing campaign donations for their own benefit will face stiff consequences."

“Burcoff betrayed his supporters and neighbors, the people of Wayne County, by embezzling their donations to fund his lifestyle,” said Special Agent Tarasca. “The FBI prioritizes exposing corrupt public officials whose greed erodes the public’s confidence in government.”

Burcroff has not been sentenced, but wire fraud charges can result in up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Accused Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter claimed to be Navy SEAL, was never in military, FBI says

Shawn Fix, one of 14 men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told fellow plotters he had access to a Black Hawk military helicopter, the FBI says. Fix, 40, of Belleville, also claimed to be a former U.S. Navy Seal with a secret cache of weapons and ammo, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified at a preliminary hearing for Fix and four other co-defendants charged with providing material support for terrorism in Antrim County.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit seeks to kick Wayne County judges off November ballot

Multiple lawsuits have been filed seeking to kick judicial candidates off the November ballot, claiming the paperwork needed to run for the office was not properly filled out or filed correctly. One of the lawsuits could affect four incumbent Wayne County Circuit Court judges and a fifth non-incumbent judicial candidate. Judge Brock Swartzle is presiding over that Court of Claims case. He recently ruled in favor of a plaintiff in a separate case who argued that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Wire Fraud#Fbi#Detroit Field#The Committee To Elect#Belleville Yacht Club
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on Detroit man murdered during family argument

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man who was attempting to help resolve a family conflict. The incident happened at about midnight on July 16, on Detroit's west side near the intersection of Ward and Puritan. According to Crime Stoppers, Terrence Eggleston, Jr., was trying to end an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend when he was fatally shot.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through the website at www.1800speakup.org. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
WYANDOTTE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers

A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
TheDailyBeast

Detroit Man Accused of Killing 3 in Random Weekend Shooting Spree

Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after an apparently random shooting spree over the weekend in Detroit. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, he allegedly shot a man near a police station, but there were no 911 calls and the killing went undiscovered for hours. Around half an hour later, several blocks away, another woman (not yet identified) was shot; after that, Lari Brisco, a single mother of five, was shot while waiting for the city bus. Lastly, around 7:10 a.m., a 76-year-old was walking his dog when both were shot—the man in the leg, the dog in the paw. Both survived, but the other three victims died. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smith “reigned real terror” across the city. Someone close to Smith tipped the police on his whereabouts and he was arrested at home Sunday after a 12-hour search.Read it at Associated Press
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman

The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy