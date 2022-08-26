Former Romulus mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud after stealing $15K from campaign fund

ROMULUS (WWJ) -- LeRoy Burcroff, the former Mayor of Romulus, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, having stolen and misused $15,000 of his campaign funds to pay for personal expenses.

The announcement came Friday evening from U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison and James A. Tarasca, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field office of the FBI.

Burcroff established a committee to elect (CTE) fund for his 2014 mayoral campaign. The "Committee to Elect LeRoy D. Burcroff" fund would then become Burcroff's personal piggy bank.

Between 2017 and 2019, Burcroff used money from his campaign fund for a relative's wedding ($6,000), his Belleville Yacht Club dues ($11,600), and a vacation to Florida ($3,000).

In the case of the club dues, Burcroff overpaid by $2000 and had the returned overages returned to his personal bank account.

Commenting on the case, U.S. Attorney Ison said, “The citizens of the Eastern District deserve to be served by public officials of the highest integrity. Those who abuse positions of trust by misusing campaign donations for their own benefit will face stiff consequences."

“Burcoff betrayed his supporters and neighbors, the people of Wayne County, by embezzling their donations to fund his lifestyle,” said Special Agent Tarasca. “The FBI prioritizes exposing corrupt public officials whose greed erodes the public’s confidence in government.”

Burcroff has not been sentenced, but wire fraud charges can result in up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.