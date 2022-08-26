Read full article on original website
NYC banks locking up ATM vestibules to keep out homeless
NEW YORK - It is getting harder for some people to access ATMs at night in New York City because banks are reportedly locking up vestibules that house the cash machines due to problems with homeless people. From setting up makeshift shelters to using them to relieve themselves, ATM vestibules...
Box with live lizards delivered to wrong address in NY
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. - Sometimes deliveries are made to the wrong address. It happens. However, when the package contains live animals, things get more complicated. Cops in Westchester County are looking for the rightful recipient of a box of reptiles. "If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them...
NYC subway safety success?
NYPD statistics show that subway crime is up about 49% over last year. Yet the mayor is declaring "mission accomplished" when it comes to dealing with some of the people police say are involved in many random acts of senseless violence.
Man stabbed to death in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
Man beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects linked to a brutal assault with a baseball bat in Brooklyn. Police say the three suspects were arguing with a man in Crown Heights near St. John's Place and Ralph Avenue on July 31, when one of the suspects struck the victim with a baseball bat.
Drivers protest congestion pricing plan
A group of Uber and Lyft drivers protested outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday over the city's plan to introduce congestion pricing for vehicles traveling south of 60th street. However, the MTA is firing back, saying that the rise of ride-sharing apps are part of the reason why congestion pricing is necessary.
Officials call for repairs at 'dangerous' LIRR station
NEW YORK - Crumbling concrete, rusting rebar and peeling paint are just some of what commuters at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station are met with each morning. For years there have been calls to get what officials say is believed to be one of the largest and busiest stations back on track claiming it has fallen into dangerous disrepair.
Man accused of shoving senior citizen down stairs in subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station. The incident happened inside the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The New York City Police Department says a 68-year-old woman was leaving the...
Teen loses arm in subway incident
A teenager lost an arm in an incident in a New York City subway station. A source told FOX 5 NY that the teen was trying to subway surf.
Is it practical to own an electric vehicle in New York City?
NEW YORK - Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new record this year and high gas prices might be driving the demand. Before you go to a dealer, one of the questions on your mind may be how are you going to charge it if you don’t own a home. Is it possible to own an EV living in New York City?
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NYC woman falls into basement after bathroom floor collapses
NEW YORK - A Bronx woman survived with only minor injuries after plunging into her apartment building's basement because her bathroom floor collapsed. The NYPD says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday on Shakespeare Ave. in the Highbridge section. The 20-year-old woman who lives in an apartment on...
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
I went looking for lesbian bars in New York City and only found 3. That needs to change.
New York City is widely regarded as a hub for the LGBTQ community, but there are just three brick-and-mortar lesbian bars in the city.
