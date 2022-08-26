ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

County board rejects plans to set up water district for Rio Verde

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
RIO VERDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Constables#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
KRQE News 13

Arizona woman gets 5 years for manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman was sentenced to five years for the death of a driver in a June 2018 crash on the Navajo Nation. Kayla Baker, 26, was sentenced on August 29 in federal court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 19. According to court records, Baker was driving while intoxicated […]
AZFamily

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

The hiker was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius. Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting. Hundreds in the Rio Verde community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy