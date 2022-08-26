Read full article on original website
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
Ex-Marine arrested for Phoenix woman’s murder has history of domestic violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
County board rejects plans to set up water district for Rio Verde
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
Sheriff: 7-year-old caught with 2 guns at school in southern Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition Monday at a school in southern Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were told the second grade student had a weapon in their backpack before they arrived at the campus and made...
UPDATE: University of Arizona Police identify and charge man accused of carrying weapon on campus
The University of Arizona Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Nearly a week after the University of Arizona Police Department detained a male suspected to have been carrying a gun on the school's main campus, UAPD identified and charged the suspect. According to a UAPD media...
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
Collateral Damage: Arizona criminals using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale. Police identify victims killed at a party on Saturday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured...
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
AZFamily
Officers seeing more illegal devices creating high-powered guns in Arizona
Marine veteran accused of killing Phoenix girlfriend arrested in El Salvador
A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend from Phoenix in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod was arrested Monday morning. USMS said McLeod is expected to be back in the U.S. by early Tuesday morning. The details surrounding the arrest...
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona woman gets 5 years for manslaughter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman was sentenced to five years for the death of a driver in a June 2018 crash on the Navajo Nation. Kayla Baker, 26, was sentenced on August 29 in federal court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 19. According to court records, Baker was driving while intoxicated […]
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
The hiker was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius. Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting. Hundreds in the Rio Verde community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year. Updated:...
