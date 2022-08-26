PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.

