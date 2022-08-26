Read full article on original website
Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair. But, this weekend’s weather forecast predicts an extreme heat wave coming in for the first few days of the fair. Fairgoers will be in for 100-degree weather on Friday and Saturday.
Overdose Awareness Day brings many for training
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health hosted a training for drug overdose Wednesday to commemorate Overdose Awareness Day. Many former victims of drug overdose were on scene to give their witness to first responders and the general public. Topics of the training includes awareness of the...
3 things to know this morning – August 31, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Two counties went to the polls yesterday. Madison School District’s levy renewal won by 31 votes. Fremont County residents revoted for May’s District 3 Commissioner’s race. Rick Hill won by 63 votes.
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Compass Academy in Idaho Falls went into a lockout on Monday morning as a precaution after a student not in school made a threat. Margaret Wimborne, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, says the order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today.
Jefferson School District starts school prepared with new safety program
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 started school Tuesday, and teachers, staff and students were ecstatic about being back in school. Staff and teachers said they are excited to have students back in their building bringing life to the new school year. On the first day of...
Fremont County District 3 Commissioner’s race
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner’s race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill. The mistake...
Extra patrols targeting drunk drivers for Labor Day weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 100 Deadliest Days of the year is coming to an end, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a safe, busy weekend. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, BCSO deputies are paroling high traffic and problematic areas, specifically looking for aggressive or impaired driving.
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. In coordination with East Idaho Railroad (EIRR), the Idaho Falls Street Division will...
Richard Marx coming to Fort Hall in November
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announce Richard Marx will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the...
National Cinema Day: Watch movies for just $3 this Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Movie theaters across the country are participating in “National Cinema Day,” where movies are just $3. Paramount Theaters, Centre Twin, Blackfoot Movie Mill and Regal Edwards Grand Teton are a few theaters participating in the area. For the $3 ticket price, attendees...
Police search for missing woman
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says family members reported 30-year-old Adelle Marie Columbus was missing on August 29. Columbus, an Alpine resident, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8, 2022 and last heard from by family on August 19, 2022.
Fort Hall man sentenced to 38 months for assault
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 7, 2022, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, and the victim went to his residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Once inside the house, Aguilar, who had been using heroin, barricaded the door so the victim could not leave the residence. Aguilar then hit the victim on the leg and in the face with a dog leash. Aguilar slammed the victim’s face into a mirror and hit and kicked the victim over the next few hours, with the victim drifting in and out of consciousness.
