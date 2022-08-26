Read full article on original website
PCSD 25 levy reductions approved
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval:. The Board approved a motion to forego the...
3 things to know this morning – August 30, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Madison County residents will vote on a 2 million dollar school levy today. It helps fund mental health programs, as well as various projects and technology needs for the district. The levy should not add any new taxes or costs.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho to host campaign kick-off breakfast Sept. 13
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. Breakfast will be catered by Thanks a Brunch food truck and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a...
Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair. But, this weekend’s weather forecast predicts an extreme heat wave coming in for the first few days of the fair. Fairgoers will be in for 100-degree weather on Friday and Saturday.
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The school will include grades sixth through eighth, and is estimated to cost $12 million dollars to construct. The school is...
Pocatello mayor seeks applications for vacant council seats
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council. Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, September 1, 2022. Pursuant...
S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. In coordination with East Idaho Railroad (EIRR), the Idaho Falls Street Division will...
Overdose Awareness Day brings many for training
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health hosted a training for drug overdose Wednesday to commemorate Overdose Awareness Day. Many former victims of drug overdose were on scene to give their witness to first responders and the general public. Topics of the training includes awareness of the...
National Cinema Day: Watch movies for just $3 this Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Movie theaters across the country are participating in “National Cinema Day,” where movies are just $3. Paramount Theaters, Centre Twin, Blackfoot Movie Mill and Regal Edwards Grand Teton are a few theaters participating in the area. For the $3 ticket price, attendees...
1 arrested, 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Police have released an update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours Tuesday at the Pocatello Extended Stay. During police’s investigation Tuesday night, officials were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed...
Richard Marx coming to Fort Hall in November
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announce Richard Marx will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the...
Free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing during September
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations. Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave. Visit siphidaho.gov to locate...
Extra patrols targeting drunk drivers for Labor Day weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 100 Deadliest Days of the year is coming to an end, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a safe, busy weekend. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, BCSO deputies are paroling high traffic and problematic areas, specifically looking for aggressive or impaired driving.
Initial charges in Downard Funeral Home investigation
POCATELLO, Idaho – Bannock County Prosecutors Office has filed initial charges in the Downard Funeral. It comes as Pocatello Police are still investigating the case where rotting bodies were found there. In a press released sent out today, they said the owner and director of Downard Funeral Home is...
Downard Funeral Home director makes first court appearance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday. Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly relating to the mortician’s code...
Several agencies work together to battle large fire
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Fire) – At 4:24 p.m. this evening the Idaho Falls Fire Department was initially dispatched to a vehicle fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
Fort Hall man sentenced to 38 months for assault
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 7, 2022, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, and the victim went to his residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Once inside the house, Aguilar, who had been using heroin, barricaded the door so the victim could not leave the residence. Aguilar then hit the victim on the leg and in the face with a dog leash. Aguilar slammed the victim’s face into a mirror and hit and kicked the victim over the next few hours, with the victim drifting in and out of consciousness.
