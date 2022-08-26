POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 7, 2022, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, and the victim went to his residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Once inside the house, Aguilar, who had been using heroin, barricaded the door so the victim could not leave the residence. Aguilar then hit the victim on the leg and in the face with a dog leash. Aguilar slammed the victim’s face into a mirror and hit and kicked the victim over the next few hours, with the victim drifting in and out of consciousness.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO