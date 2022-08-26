The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO