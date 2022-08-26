ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Police release suspect vehicle description in accused killer manhunt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released a description of a truck a man a wanted homicide suspect may be driving. Ernest Terrell Blakney is wanted in a homicide that took place early Thursday at 3773 N. 83rd St. Firefighters found the woman, identified by family and friends as Nikia Rogers, 36, dead in a burning home with fatal gunshot wounds.
Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Good samaritan has gun pulled on him

A caller told police dispatch around 11:30 p.m. Monday that he noticed an SUV had a taillight out in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive. When the caller approached the driver to tell him about the taillight, the driver pulled a gun out and pointed it at the caller. The driver allegedly said not to (expletive) with him. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
Request to Dismiss Case of Christmas Parade Suspect

(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow has refused to dismiss the case against the man accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at last year’s Christmas parade. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior drove his S-U-V through the parade crowd. W-C-C-O/T-V reports defense attorneys wanted the case dismissed based on a search of Brooks’ cell last month. They also wanted some of the statements he made suppressed. This was following a break during the Friday hearing Brooks because angry and yelled at the judge before he was removed from the courtroom.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races

On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
Located "Critical Missing" alert for missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She has been located safe. Milwaukee Police have issued a Critical Missing alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who they say suffers medical problems. Police say she was last seen at 9:20 this morning near 110th St. and...
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
