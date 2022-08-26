Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Tara Heitmann, the owner of Emmy Gray Photography, found out that one of her clients was struggling with an unexpected diagnosis, she took it upon herself to help raise funds for the family. Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley...
dakotanewsnow.com
Glacial Lakes Energy voices support for carbon pipeline
MINA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Glacial Lakes Energy Plant in Mina held a media day Wednesday to provide information as to why they’re joining Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline project. State representatives, emergency managers and press gathered at the Mina ethanol plant Wednesday to hear...
farmforum.net
Family, tragedy and desire to innovate drive this 5th-generation South Dakota farmer
FREDERICK — Initially, a life of farming is not what Taylor Sumption wanted for his future. Sumption, 46, comes from a long line of farmers. Starting with his great-great-grandfather, who settled near Frederick in 1881. The man struggled to find farmland in Iowa for a decade before moving west, and his forefathers have worked and toiled in South Dakota for more than a century since.
hubcityradio.com
Season Championship Event Results at Brown County Speedway
ABERDEEN, SD (MyRacePass.com) – TRACK CHAMPS. Street Stock – Jaden Christ, Jamestown (ND) A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9-Kent Arment[12]; 2. 12B-Chad Becker[1]; 3. 52X-David McDonald[4]; 4. 5M-Tyler McDonald[7]; 5. 4-Justin Boomsma[6]; 6. 18G-Chase Gelling[2]; 7. 11B-Ben Mickelson[8]; 8. 73M-David Carlson[3]; 9. 03-Dave Thomas[9]; 10. 11M-Paul Mueller[10]; 11. 10X-Robert Bitz[11]; 12. (DNF) 21X-Dustin Arthur[5]; 13. (DNF) T3-Rich Thomas[13]; 14. (DQ) 2S-Josh Skorczewski[14]
