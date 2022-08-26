Read full article on original website
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s mother was ‘scared’ of son who went on toad ‘killing spree’
The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is under way in Florida court, with the defence presenting its case for a second week.Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.The defence case comes after prosecutors...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
