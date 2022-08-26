The sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is under way in Florida court, with the defence presenting its case for a second week.Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.The defence case comes after prosecutors...

