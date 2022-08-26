ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Full List of Every Halloween Treat at Disneyland Resort in 2022

This Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31, you’ll find goodies that have been concocted by Disney chefs and mixologists just for the spookiest time of the year. Disneyland Park. Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available) Supernova...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼

In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Collection Drops, Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed, TRON Lightcyle Run Canopy Fully Illuminated During Testing, & More: Daily Recap (8/29/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 29, 2022.
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
The Walt Disney Company Reportedly Considering Amazon Prime-Style Membership Program

The Walt Disney Company is considering establishing a membership program similar to Amazon Prime, according to The Wall Street Journal‘s Jessica Toonkel and Sarah Krouse. Toonkel and Krouse report that the program could possibly offer guests discounts and perks on things like Disney+ subscriptions, theme park tickets, and merchandise for a monthly or annual membership fee. Insiders claim that it’s still early on in discussions, with no timeframe for when this could be established.
Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Handbags and Magic Band Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We spotted another new Dooney & Bourke collection at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. These Dooney & Bourke bags are printed with an abstract Donald Duck print on coated cotton. Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel —...
Scaffolding Up as Matterhorn Bobsleds Refurbishment Continues at Disneyland

As the refurbishment of the Matterhorn Bobsleds continues at Disneyland, scaffolding has gone up around the mountain in full view of guests. The presence of the scaffolding suggests that the rockwork on the exterior will be spruced up during the refurbishment. To accommodate the mountain’s slope, the scaffolding has been...
New Pear Plaid Minnie Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion lovers, you’re in luck! The Disneyland Resort is home to a juicy new Minnie ear headband is now available featuring a pear and plaid color scheme. Plaid Pear Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The...
Cast Rehearsals Begin for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The announcement was made via Instagram with a short video. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. When Fantasmic! returns, a...
PHOTOS: Mystery Rigs Appear Once Again on Time Rover Vehicles in DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Once again, Disney has attached a mystery apparatus to ride vehicles (The CTX Time Rover) at Dinosaur in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. On the back of some of the EMVs, a mysterious rig is set up. When first installed on one Time Rover in 2019, the rig had three devices attached, all pointing down towards the guests. A close up of the devices showed what appeared to be cameras with two reflective type symbols on the left and right.
Disney x Ann Shen 2023 Poster Calendar Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Looking for that more artistic Disney touch to add to your wall calendar for 2023? Then you sure won’t want to miss this new Disney x Ann Shen poster calendar featuring past and present Disney art prints from all kinds of beloved Disney properties!
Disney Reportedly Considering Amazon Prime-Like Membership, LEGO Disney 100th Anniversary Minifigures Coming in 2023, Rehearsals Begin for ‘Fantasmic!’, & More: Daily Recap (8/31/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
New ‘Making Magic’ Retro Walt Disney World Ear Headband Debuts

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At least for the next few months, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is still underway to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and now guests can throw it back with a retro-inspired ear headband!
