Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
Cleveland Browns add odd quarterback choice while filling out the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have made a curious move at quarterback. The Cleveland Browns have decided that they’re going to be rolling with 12 players on their practice squad for now, while signing former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond to the main roster. To make room for Mond, they’re releasing Isaac Rochell, one of the six defensive ends on the team.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
