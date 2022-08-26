Sharon Stone has spoken candidly about her thoughts on ageing.In a recent cover story published in Vogue Arabia, the Hollywood icon recalled how she used to receive Botox frequently, until she suffered a harrowing stroke that made her swear off injectables entirely.“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” Stone revealed.From that point on, the Basic Instinct...

CELEBRITIES ・ 57 MINUTES AGO