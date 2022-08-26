Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana with throwback photo on 25th anniversary of her death
Sir Elton John marked the 25th anniversary of his close friend Diana Princess of Wales’ death on Wednesday (31 August) with a photo of the two of them.The 75-year-old musician captioned post on Instagram: “You will always be missed.”Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.In 1981, when Prince Andrew turned 21, Sir Elton was reportedly hired to perform at the birthday celebration and it was there that he met Diana and the pair bonded over a Charleston dance on the dancefloor.They...
"That Stuff Is So Overpriced": People Are Sharing Things They'd Never Spend Money On, Even If They Were Rich, And Points Are Being Made
"I don't care if I'm Jeff Bezos rich, that's just ridiculous."
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé reacts to actor’s death aged 32 following ‘unexpected sudden illness’
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé Luke Volker thanked people for their kind messages in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (31 August).Black Lightning actor Dean died on Monday (29 August) in New York City of an “unexpected sudden illness”.In the video, fashion model Volker said: “Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard.”The 26-year-old added: “And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It’s just I can’t really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I...
Sharon Stone says she was dumped by a younger man for refusing to get Botox
Sharon Stone has spoken candidly about her thoughts on ageing.In a recent cover story published in Vogue Arabia, the Hollywood icon recalled how she used to receive Botox frequently, until she suffered a harrowing stroke that made her swear off injectables entirely.“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” Stone revealed.From that point on, the Basic Instinct...
When did everything become ‘awesome’ and ‘amazing’? I blame the Americans
A simple ‘thanks’ doesn’t cut it any more, even if you’ve just been given a tin of cat food
