Theater & Dance

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper 'Chet Haze,' 32, Releases Her 'Dream' Country Music Album: She's Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, 'Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.' a collection of timeless songs from the 70's. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana with throwback photo on 25th anniversary of her death

Sir Elton John marked the 25th anniversary of his close friend Diana Princess of Wales' death on Wednesday (31 August) with a photo of the two of them.The 75-year-old musician captioned post on Instagram: "You will always be missed."Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.In 1981, when Prince Andrew turned 21, Sir Elton was reportedly hired to perform at the birthday celebration and it was there that he met Diana and the pair bonded over a Charleston dance on the dancefloor.They...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Charlbi Dean's fiancé reacts to actor's death aged 32 following 'unexpected sudden illness'

Charlbi Dean's fiancé Luke Volker thanked people for their kind messages in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (31 August).Black Lightning actor Dean died on Monday (29 August) in New York City of an "unexpected sudden illness".In the video, fashion model Volker said: "Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it's a bit hard."The 26-year-old added: "And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It's just I can't really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sharon Stone says she was dumped by a younger man for refusing to get Botox

Sharon Stone has spoken candidly about her thoughts on ageing.In a recent cover story published in Vogue Arabia, the Hollywood icon recalled how she used to receive Botox frequently, until she suffered a harrowing stroke that made her swear off injectables entirely."There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," Stone revealed.From that point on, the Basic Instinct...
CELEBRITIES
