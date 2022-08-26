Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters. The new headquarters is on Memorial Drive, which will provide a more centralized location for the police department. The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve...
WSLS
Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia schools ask people to speak up to prevent threats
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School districts around southwest and central Virginia are continuing with their safety efforts following recent incidents of firearms being reported at schools. According to officials, one of the most important things people can do to help protect students and staff is to speak up about threats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
The Business of Helping Others: How one family continues to provide for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roman family has always had a passion for helping others. Most recently, Shaquan Roman, the Outreach Coordinator for Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge, opened a new Roanoke City office in hopes of reaching more people. The program is a faith-based addiction treatment program for...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
Danville newcomer brings his passion for reentry programming to town
In the back of Steve Barrow’s computer shop, there’s a room with seven computers, headsets and a TV mounted on the wall where Barrow displays his presentations. This is his training room, where he teaches computer basics to people who have recently been released from incarceration, called returning citizens.
WSET
What to do When the Unexpected Happens
Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
WSLS
Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness
ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Police: Man charged after assaulting Roanoke City Police Officer, stealing patrol car
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested after assaulting a police officer, stealing the patrol car, and crashing, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 10:45 p.m. on August 26, Roanoke Police said they responded to an E-911 notification of a person acting erratically at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Hershberger Road NW.
WSLS
More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime
ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Minor arrested after claiming he was armed at Lynchburg high school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police took a minor into custody on Monday after he reportedly trespassed at a Lynchburg high school and claimed he had a gun with him, leading to a lockout. The Lynchburg Police Department says a former student was spotted walking across the faculty parking lot...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
WSLS
Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requests external assessment of police department
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requested an outside assessment of the city’s police department. The request for an organizational assessment went live on the city’s website earlier this month. According to the post, the purpose of the assessment is for an external agency...
WSLS
‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
WSLS
Franklin County shelters at capacity, encouraging pet-lovers to adopt
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society and the Franklin County Animal Shelter are completely full, and they’re asking anyone who is looking for a pet to consider adopting. The Franklin County Humane Society has more than 300 pets in its care. “It is a challenge....
Comments / 4