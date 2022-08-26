ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters. The new headquarters is on Memorial Drive, which will provide a more centralized location for the police department. The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia schools ask people to speak up to prevent threats

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School districts around southwest and central Virginia are continuing with their safety efforts following recent incidents of firearms being reported at schools. According to officials, one of the most important things people can do to help protect students and staff is to speak up about threats.
VIRGINIA STATE
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville newcomer brings his passion for reentry programming to town

In the back of Steve Barrow’s computer shop, there’s a room with seven computers, headsets and a TV mounted on the wall where Barrow displays his presentations. This is his training room, where he teaches computer basics to people who have recently been released from incarceration, called returning citizens.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

What to do When the Unexpected Happens

Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina

A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County pursuit ends without incident

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar. “When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.
ROANOKE, VA

