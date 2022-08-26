ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright files petition for recount with the Tulsa Co Election Board

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdD1f_0hX7QKd100

TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced her campaign committee for re-election filed a Petition for Recount with the Tulsa County Election Board.

“With a 0.23% margin between winning outright or heading into a run-off election on Nov. 8, a manual recount of all ballots cast on Aug. 23, 2022 has been requested,” Decter Wright wrote on Facebook Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjA7j_0hX7QKd100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2TTt_0hX7QKd100

“Councilor Decter Wright’s numbers have gone from 3707 total votes cast according to the printouts posted at polling places to a reported 3693 votes reported the night of election per Election Board. Now, District 7 total votes are 3696 after provisional ballots have been added,” said Tiffany Phillips, consultant for the Wright for Tulsa 2022 campaign committee.

In her statement, Decter Wright said she is not making any allegations of voter fraud but “does have concerns about possible mechanical or technical errors.”

She said, “We see enough discrepancy in the poll numbers reported from our poll runners at District 7′s twenty precincts on Tuesday, the reported numbers by the Election Board’s Results and the official numbers calculated today at the Election Board to merit an audit.”

Decter Wright continued, “In the interest of full transparency, it is important to confirm the final results of Tuesday’s elections. No matter the outcome of this audit, it is my hope that voters understand that every vote counts in every election, especially our local races,” she said.

Elections for Tulsa City Council were Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Decter Wright received 1,840 votes — 49.82 percent. Challengers Ken Reddick received 26.24 percent, and Jerry Griffin received 23.94 percent. Decter Wright, Reddick and Griffin were set to faceoff again in November in a runoff for the city council seat.

District 7 takes up parts of east and south Tulsa.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moreclaremore.com

Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history

Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Former Cherokee Nation Employee Wins First Civil Lawsuit Against Tribe in 120 Years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won the first civil lawsuit against the tribe in 120 years. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Elections
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
pryorinfopub.com

TPS claims state ed board's accreditation decision violated Open Meeting Act

An attorney with Tulsa Public Schools is questioning whether the decision to downgrade the district’s accreditation was in compliance with the state’s public notification requirements. Citing a 2021 ruling from the Oklahoma State Supreme Court, TPS general counsel Jana Burk said at Thursday’s Oklahoma State Board of Education...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away

The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
CLAREMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Fraud#Election Local#The Election Board
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair

TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time we’ve seen them here locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
anadisgoi.com

Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah Saturday. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As Miss...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'

Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue

Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy