Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright files petition for recount with the Tulsa Co Election Board

TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced her campaign committee for re-election filed a Petition for Recount with the Tulsa County Election Board.

“With a 0.23% margin between winning outright or heading into a run-off election on Nov. 8, a manual recount of all ballots cast on Aug. 23, 2022 has been requested,” Decter Wright wrote on Facebook Friday afternoon.

“Councilor Decter Wright’s numbers have gone from 3707 total votes cast according to the printouts posted at polling places to a reported 3693 votes reported the night of election per Election Board. Now, District 7 total votes are 3696 after provisional ballots have been added,” said Tiffany Phillips, consultant for the Wright for Tulsa 2022 campaign committee.

In her statement, Decter Wright said she is not making any allegations of voter fraud but “does have concerns about possible mechanical or technical errors.”

She said, “We see enough discrepancy in the poll numbers reported from our poll runners at District 7′s twenty precincts on Tuesday, the reported numbers by the Election Board’s Results and the official numbers calculated today at the Election Board to merit an audit.”

Decter Wright continued, “In the interest of full transparency, it is important to confirm the final results of Tuesday’s elections. No matter the outcome of this audit, it is my hope that voters understand that every vote counts in every election, especially our local races,” she said.

Elections for Tulsa City Council were Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Decter Wright received 1,840 votes — 49.82 percent. Challengers Ken Reddick received 26.24 percent, and Jerry Griffin received 23.94 percent. Decter Wright, Reddick and Griffin were set to faceoff again in November in a runoff for the city council seat.

District 7 takes up parts of east and south Tulsa.

