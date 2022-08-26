ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie ‘hops’ into action after insect invasion

By Darlene Melendez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN7Oz_0hX7OZyu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inside of Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, Corey Horan is making a pizza. “Start with your red base,” Horan said as he spread sauce on the uncooked dough. “And the finest mozz you can get… a little chorizo to make the flavor pop.”

So far, the pizza seems normal enough, right? Nope. Once the pie is out of the oven it won’t look like any of the “normal” slices on display at Evel Pie. The pizza Horan is working gets a special ingredient—grasshoppers.

“They’re gonna be jumping all over that pizza,” Horan jokes.

Don’t worry, the grasshoppers on Evel Pie’s pizza aren’t the same bugs seen taking over the Las Vegas streets the past week. Instead, these insects were shipped in from Oaxaca, Mexico. “I got on the old interwebs the other day and ordered quite a few bags,” laughed Horan.

The idea for the pizza started off as a joke—cooks at Evel Pie wanted revenge on the grasshoppers that invaded parts of Las Vegas, including Fremont Street where Evel Pie is located. “Virtually every bar on the block shut down early,” Horan explained. “It’s really to some degree a loss of business. So this is our answer to that.”

After about 15 minutes, Horan sprinkled on the final toppings—arugula and the grasshoppers. “Right off the top you gotta say it’s a beautiful pizza,” said Horan as he proudly showed off the finished pie.

Then it was time to put it to the test—the taste test, that is. “It’s our grasshopper pizza called ‘The Canyon Hopper,'” Horan explained to customers insdie the restaurant. “It’s got chorizo, carmelized onion, goat cheese, arugula and grasshoppers. Are you in?” “Yeah, absolutely,” one customer was quick to answer.

Seven people tried the new pizza—some hesitant, and others eager for a risk, but all had similar reactions.

“That’s bloody awesome,” said one woman.

“That is very good, unbelievable,” said another customer.

“A little crunchy,” described another.

“That is surprisinlgy good,” said a woman who initially did not want to try the pizza.”I’m very shocked right now.”

If the cooks at Evel Pie know how to do one thing, it’s take risks—and hop into action.

“As I’ve been saying..when life gives you grasshoppers you make grasshopper pizza,” explained Horan. “That’s how life works.”

The ‘Grasshopper Pizza’ has chorizo, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and lime and garlic-roasted grasshoppers. It will sell for $28 for an entire pie, or $5.50 for a slice.

Anyone wanting to try the pizza can visit Evel Pie at 508 Fremont Street Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 or contact (702) 840-6460.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDWN

Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas

Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV
chilledmagazine.com

Its Cuts and Cocktails at The Barbershop in Las Vegas

Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
thisis50.com

Upcoming Artist SVDANGER has been making waves in Las Vegas

‘Criminal’ captures SVDANGER’s motivation to grind harder till he’s exactly where he wants to be in life. Smooth bars about getting money, wooing fine women, and living a life of luxury drive SVDANGER’s unique vocals forward. The visual showcases scenes of the rapper flexing nice cars, diamond jewelry, around bright city lights and roads.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pine Dining at Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It is exclusive summer dining provided by local chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in Southern Nevada. Mercedes Martinez talks with the general manager of Ellis Island Christina Ellis and chef Ismaele Romano about Pine Dining and some of the upcoming culinary experiences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?

Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Insect#Grasshoppers#Evel Pie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Pets
KGUN 9

'Black Book' arrest: Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man banned from entering Nevada casinos was arrested on Monday after he was spotted at the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says. Tasia McDonald Musa was given a lifetime casino ban and placed on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons, sometimes called the "Black Book," in January of 2015. Gaming control officials said the ban resulted from "various crimes of moral turpitude."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy