Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday
Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
WTRF
WVU men drop, women hold steady in United Soccer Coaches poll
The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.
WTRF
No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores
Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
WTRF
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
JT Daniels named WVU’s starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason. “JT earned the right to...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown names QB, previews Backyard Brawl
It’s game week in Morgantown, and fans have finally gotten the news they’ve awaited for months: JT Daniels will start for the Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. While that tidbit understandably dominates the Monday headlines, Neal Brown had much, much more to say during his 20-minute press conference. Here are some of the biggest updates from the head football coach:
WTRF
Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
WTRF
Victor Scott II named Florida State League Player of the Week
Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
Comments / 0