A little girl’s wish to be a mermaid for a day is granted
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Three year old Ember wished to be a mermaid for a day. And her wish came true! Thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah and the team at Beddy’s, who partnered to grant little Ember her wish recently. Research shows that wishes can help...
Got boots? Let’s Party! Scoot on down to the Barn Party for Prevention
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Barn Party for Prevention, benefitting Prevent Child Abuse Utah is happening October 14, 2022 at the Utah State Fair Park. Slip on a pair of cowboy boots (or not) and scoot on down to the fair park for a fun evening of carnival games, live and silent auction items, a delicious BBQ dinner and entertainment. The money raise goes to support the abuse prevention education programs provided statewide by Prevent Child Abuse Utah, which serves more than 100,000 Utans annually.
Clean energy in Utah.. A look back at the past 20 years of progress
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s leading climate change organization is set to gather with partners, allies, and fellow advocates to celebrate 20 years of impact and to usher in the next era of clean energy and climate innovation. From humble beginnings in 2002, Utah Clean Energy has risen to become the most influential voice and advocate for clean energy and climate innovation in the state. After 20 years of impact, Utah Clean Energy says there’s plenty to celebrate.
Annual food drive helping to feed communities in need
(Good Things Utah) Studies show that 1 in 8 people in Utah struggles with hunger, which is approximately 410,000 Utahns. An even more alarming statistic — 1 in 7 Utah kids are also experiencing hunger, unsure where their next meal will come from. Sadly, hunger does not discriminate; many Utah children, families, and seniors rely on local food banks for help.
How to find the right car seat, properly install, and check fit
(Good Things Utah) Our children’s safety should be put above all else. It’s especially important to prioritize this safety when they’re in the car with us. Child passenger safety (CPS) week is Sept. 18-24, 2022. This week is dedicated to urging parents and caregivers to make sure they secure their child/children in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight.
