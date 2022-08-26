SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s leading climate change organization is set to gather with partners, allies, and fellow advocates to celebrate 20 years of impact and to usher in the next era of clean energy and climate innovation. From humble beginnings in 2002, Utah Clean Energy has risen to become the most influential voice and advocate for clean energy and climate innovation in the state. After 20 years of impact, Utah Clean Energy says there’s plenty to celebrate.

UTAH STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO