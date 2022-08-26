ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday

Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores

Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

JT Daniels named WVU’s starting QB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason. “JT earned the right to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU men drop, women hold steady in United Soccer Coaches poll

The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Victor Scott II named Florida State League Player of the Week

Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22

Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Recorddelta

MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA

