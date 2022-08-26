Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday
Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
WTRF
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
WTRF
No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores
Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
WTRF
JT Daniels named WVU’s starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason. “JT earned the right to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
WVU men drop, women hold steady in United Soccer Coaches poll
The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.
WTRF
Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
WTRF
Victor Scott II named Florida State League Player of the Week
Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
wajr.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
daystech.org
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
WXII 12
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
The Recorddelta
MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Comments / 0