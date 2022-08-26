Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Virgin River’: Hannah Will Become a Central Character in Season 5
Virgin River centers on a small town in Northern California. However, the small town has some major drama. From romances to drug lords and everything in between, fans have watched from the beginning as Los Angeles transplant, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), has navigated her new home and a super hot romance with Jack Sheridan (Martin …
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
Love Is In The Air! Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She Has A 'Very Special' New Man In Her Life
Kathie Lee Gifford has completely transformed her lifestyle since retiring from broadcast television.The widow — who lost her husband in 2015 — retired shortly before the pandemic and relocated to the southern city of Nashville, a move that's been beneficial for her in more ways than one."For the first time after longing to be back in California for 45 years or whatever it was, I just thought, 'I don't want to be there. I'm going to Tennessee,'" Gifford admitted of the change. "I have a whole community of people here that share my faith. It's been good for my soul,...
TV tonight: Aidan Turner is too good to be true in The Suspect
The Poldark actor plays a shifty psychologist in ITV’s new murder drama. Plus: Jeremy Paxman’s farewell lap on University Challenge. Here’s what to watch this evening
SheKnows
Yellowstone Sneak Peek: Finally, We Get Our First Look at Season 5!
The Duttons are armed, dangerous and gunning for… who?. It feels like ages since last we spent time riding the range with John, Rip, Beth and the others, but we’re finally getting a glimpse into what they’ll be up to when Season 5 debuts this November on the Paramount Network. A newly-dropped trailer — really more of a tease than anything — doesn’t spill much in the way of plot details, yet manages to majorly amp up the excitement factor.
TVOvermind
Skilyr Hicks Cause of Death
Skilyr Hicks, like many young and talented artists, passed away too early, at the age of twenty-three in December 2021, as announced by the singer’s mother. While Skilyr may have only been twenty-three, the musician had her fair share of fame thanks to an appearance on the quickly filmed America’s Got Talent when she was only fourteen years old, which was certainly younger than most contestants that made a lasting impression on the judges, the audience, and those watching. Although not much was known about Skilyr Hicks outside of her appearance on America’s Got Talent, we went into as much detail as we could about the musician, her death, Skilyr Hicks’ cause of death, and more.
tvinsider.com
‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’
You know the story of their legendary rise and fall, but you’ve never seen it unfold like this. The three-part docuseries The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family tells the tale of the cunning 16th century clan — whose beautiful, ambitious daughter Anne famously became King Henry VIII’s second wife and was beheaded for treason — via in-depth interviews with historians (40 hours were shot, then edited) and lush dramatizations, many filmed at the Boleyns’ ancestral home, Hever Castle.
TVOvermind
Everything We Know About the Second Season of The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series
The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series is coming back for a second season. This isn’t remarkable, considering how good the series is, but it is welcome. What is remarkable, however, is that it was given the green light for a second season before the first even aired. This means the network was so confident it would do well that it didn’t need to wait for confirmation from viewers. When Amazon Prime decided to turn author Jenny Han’s book series into a television show, The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series was born – and book fans were excited. Now it’s filming season two, and we have a lot of information you want to know.
Popculture
Netflix Reveals Fall and Holiday Movie Release Dates
The fall movie season is right around the corner, meaning Netflix will have subscribers busy for the last three months of the year. The streamer has a mix of new movies expected to attract awards and new holiday hits for the Christmas season. It all starts Thursday when two new movies hit the streamer.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Mayans M.C.”
Mayans M.C. is a television show premiered on the FX network in 2018. The show is set in the same universe as the famous series Sons of Anarchy and follows the story of EZ Reyes, a former gang member trying to rebuild his life after being released from prison. Reyes joins the Mayans Motorcycle Club and quickly finds himself caught up in the club’s illegal activities. Throughout the series, Reyes struggles to balance his loyalty to the Mayans with his desire to lead a peaceful life. Mayans M.C. is a gritty and violent show exploring motorcycle gangs’ dark world. It’s also a complex character drama with compelling storylines and believable characters. If you’re looking for a show that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking, Mayans M.C. is worth checking out.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Samaritan
Considering all the movies that Sylvester Stallone has been a part of and has directed, produced, and had anything to do with, it’s important to remember that the guy is talented and has managed to create a severe following among his fans. With that being said, it’s bound to happen that he’s going to create something that’s less than appealing now and then. To be fair, Samaritan isn’t that bad of a movie if you stop thinking for a while since there isn’t much serious thought needed for this feature. But for those who like their movies to have levels upon levels that can be explored later, this one might not make the cut. The cast was comforting since it wasn’t too filled with top-tier talent, but it didn’t feature a lot of unknowns that people hadn’t seen before. In truth, it didn’t even feel as though Stallone was the star of this movie until later on in the story.
spoilertv.com
Bloodlines - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
First Look Pictures of Bloodlands series two released, ahead of its return to BBC One and iPlayer. Released today, nine brand new pictures give viewers their first glimpse at James Nesbitt’s DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed drama. The BBC and HTM Television’s ratings-hit...
What favorite colors mean
Have you ever wondered what your favorite color really meant about you? Creator Ocean Ray Clark breaks it down in his viral video which hit nearly one million views, over 150,000 likes, 6,200+ comments, and more than 13,000 social shares.
TVOvermind
Who Are Maya Hawke’s Parents?
If Maya Hawke’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s been working hard lately. The lovely young actress debuted in 2017 as one of history’s most famous characters. She plays the famous Jo March, who we all know from Little Women. She took on the BBC role, and it was the start she needed to make a name for herself. Of course, we know that Maya Hawke’s parents gave her a couple of names that need no introduction. If you aren’t sure what that means, stay tuned to find out what we mean when we talk about Maya Hawke’s parents.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Sing 2”
In 2021, the much-anticipated sequel to 2016’s Sing, Sing 2, made its world premiere 2021. The movie’s plot follows our favorite singing animals as they embark on a new adventure. Rotten Tomatoes describes the storyline of the movie as follows: “This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet… all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star–played by global music icon Bono in his animated film debut–to join them.”
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Black Adam”
Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Black Adam, where fans will finally see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a true-blue superhero. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked on blockbusters such as House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows. The plot of the movie is described by Rotten Tomatoes as follows: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”
TVOvermind
Can Vampire Movies Evolve?
It kind of depends on who a person asks, but evolution in the movies is possible for just about any genre and any subject. Vampires have been a part of the cinematic experience for so long that the generations of today are growing up to see them as just another part of the world in which they live, and they’re being given multiple versions to pick from that tend to vibe with the oldest legends based around vampirism, as well as the new representations that have been brought to the big and small screens for people to enjoy. The current evolution of vampires on the big and small screens has been ongoing for years, but at this point, one has to wonder if that evolution is going in a positive direction or if it’s in free fall. Right now, the representations that have been given over the past two decades have been anywhere from cringe-worthy to impressive and terrifying. The distance between these two makes people wonder how far out of truth the vampire legend can move or if there are such things as boundaries when discussing this particular legend.
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons
The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
