It kind of depends on who a person asks, but evolution in the movies is possible for just about any genre and any subject. Vampires have been a part of the cinematic experience for so long that the generations of today are growing up to see them as just another part of the world in which they live, and they’re being given multiple versions to pick from that tend to vibe with the oldest legends based around vampirism, as well as the new representations that have been brought to the big and small screens for people to enjoy. The current evolution of vampires on the big and small screens has been ongoing for years, but at this point, one has to wonder if that evolution is going in a positive direction or if it’s in free fall. Right now, the representations that have been given over the past two decades have been anywhere from cringe-worthy to impressive and terrifying. The distance between these two makes people wonder how far out of truth the vampire legend can move or if there are such things as boundaries when discussing this particular legend.

