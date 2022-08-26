ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Man dies in I-65 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 65 in Mobile, according to the police department. Police identified the deceased as Terry D. Raley. The MPD said that at about 6:10 p.m. officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
WALA-TV FOX10

State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates stabbing on Webb Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing Monday night off dauphin Island Parkway. Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Webb Avenue near McVay Drive. When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital...
WALA-TV FOX10

Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the United Way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest Alabama. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10

Authorities investigate threat at Alma Bryant High School

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement and school officials have investigated a threat made at Alma Bryant High School. The school’s principal, David Sprinkle, addressed the threat and investigation in a post made on the school’s Facebook account. In the post, Sprinkle said officials determined the school is...
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WRBL News 3

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. More News from WRBL Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last […]
WALA-TV FOX10

UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs. As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how...
WALA-TV FOX10

Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
