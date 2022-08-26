Read full article on original website
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reviewing the deaths of two young children in a mobile home fire last week, investigators ruled out foul play and determined that the boys’ mother was no reckless or negligent. Sgt. Mark Bailey said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that one of...
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Mobile PD: Man dies in I-65 crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 65 in Mobile, according to the police department. Police identified the deceased as Terry D. Raley. The MPD said that at about 6:10 p.m. officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in...
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65
CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
Press conference Thursday morning, releasing more information on Officer Lopez death
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The biggest question many want answered is who the driver is who allegedly blew through a stop sign and crashed into Officer Ivan Lopez. Summerdale Police are hosting a press conference Thursday morning to hopefully answer that question and why it’s taken so long to release basic information.
MPD investigates stabbing on Webb Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing Monday night off dauphin Island Parkway. Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Webb Avenue near McVay Drive. When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the United Way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest Alabama. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Despite three days of cleanup effort, Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment remains filled with trash
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A week after volunteers helped clean up a homeless encampment behind a Lowe’s store, plenty of trash and least two homeless people remained on Wednesday. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, volunteers – including some homeless people from other parts of...
Authorities investigate threat at Alma Bryant High School
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement and school officials have investigated a threat made at Alma Bryant High School. The school’s principal, David Sprinkle, addressed the threat and investigation in a post made on the school’s Facebook account. In the post, Sprinkle said officials determined the school is...
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. More News from WRBL Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last […]
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs. As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how...
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
