ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Inmate ODs, Another Inmate Charged

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Police charged a man with sneaking drugs into jail and giving them to an inmate which resulted in an overdose death. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, was charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, of Toms River, on August 18. Hinton was charged with first-degree Strict Liability for a Drug-Induced Death, third-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Mcdonald#Outland
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park

A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Newark

A Summit man has been arrested for the murder of the 28-year-old Union County woman who was found fatally stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, is charged with the murder of Angelika K. Miles, along with possession...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Toms River Shooting

One man died and two others were hurt in a Toms River shooting overnight, authorities said. The three victims were found with gunshot wounds at 1723 Hooper Ave., around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little said,
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy