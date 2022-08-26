MONMOUTH COUNTY – Police charged a man with sneaking drugs into jail and giving them to an inmate which resulted in an overdose death. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, was charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, of Toms River, on August 18. Hinton was charged with first-degree Strict Liability for a Drug-Induced Death, third-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

