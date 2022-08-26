Read full article on original website
One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting
One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Inmate ODs, Another Inmate Charged
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Police charged a man with sneaking drugs into jail and giving them to an inmate which resulted in an overdose death. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, was charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, of Toms River, on August 18. Hinton was charged with first-degree Strict Liability for a Drug-Induced Death, third-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark
Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting Reported In Asbury Park
A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
VIDEO: Cops search for man who stabbed bus passenger unprovoked
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on a bus in Harlem unprovoked. The 38-year-old victim was on a northbound MTA bus near West 135 Street and Lenox Avenue on Aug. 11 around 1:05 a.m.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Police: Boy’s arm severed, found on tracks of Queens subway station
Police are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened, but they say they found the boy with his arm amputated on the tracks.
1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer
NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
SEEN HIM? Suspect Flees Elmwood Park PD Stop, Leaves Ammo, Crack, Companion Behind
A manhunt was underway for a Paterson resident who ran from police in Elmwood Park, leaving 30 rounds of ammunition, a bag of crack and a companion behind during a traffic stop, authorities said. Officer Josh Rodriguez saw the driver and passenger switch seats as he approached the Honda Odyssey...
1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Toms River Shooting
One man died and two others were hurt in a Toms River shooting overnight, authorities said. The three victims were found with gunshot wounds at 1723 Hooper Ave., around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little said,
Police: Arrest made in string of robberies that left officer with fractured skull
The NYPD has arrested one person connected to a string of robberies across the city - one of those incidents leaving an officer with a fractured skull.
