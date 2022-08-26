ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Riley County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
WIBW

JCPD identifies man arrested after 4.5-hour standoff

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department has identified Curtis McDaniel, 35, of Junction City, as the man arrested following a 4.5-hour standoff. The Junction City Police Department says around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers and officials with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a neighborly disturbance that involved a gun in the 800 block of Skyline Dr.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Pill#Crime Stoppers#Counterfeit#The Riley Co#Police Department#Americans#Stormont Vail Health
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m. The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede, 43. He reportedly walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility and could not be located at the minimum-security unit. Stroede is currently serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County and has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene City Commission plans to discuss the possibility of a new anti-panhandling ordinance. The Abilene Police Department says it is aware of ongoing panhandling activity along Buckeye Ave. Currently, APD noted that the city code does not prohibit the activity as it is currently being...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon. Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy