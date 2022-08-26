Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
WIBW
Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
JCPD identifies man arrested after 4.5-hour standoff
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department has identified Curtis McDaniel, 35, of Junction City, as the man arrested following a 4.5-hour standoff. The Junction City Police Department says around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers and officials with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a neighborly disturbance that involved a gun in the 800 block of Skyline Dr.
WIBW
RCPD searches for leads after man rushed to hospital after fake pill overdose
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are looking for information after a 20-year-old man was rushed to a Manhattan hospital after he overdosed on pills believed to be fake Oxycodone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to an...
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
WIBW
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m. The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede, 43. He reportedly walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility and could not be located at the minimum-security unit. Stroede is currently serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County and has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.
2 arrested in Lawrence after shooting at group in front of police
The Lawrence Police Department arrested two people Sunday after an officer witnessed them shooting at a group of people Sunday morning.
WIBW
Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene City Commission plans to discuss the possibility of a new anti-panhandling ordinance. The Abilene Police Department says it is aware of ongoing panhandling activity along Buckeye Ave. Currently, APD noted that the city code does not prohibit the activity as it is currently being...
WIBW
Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon. Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.
More details released on why a Kansas police officer’s license was revoked
A month after a former Prairie Village police officer's license was revoked, FOX4 is learning more details on why.
WIBW
One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
WIBW
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate escaped from Kansas prison
Police confirmed an inmate has escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility. The Lansing district placed all schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 1